

On behalf of the people and the Government of Sri Lanka and on my own behalf, I extend sincere congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy excellent bilateral relations based on mutual respect and common interests. Building on this very strong foundation, the ties between two countries continue to grow from strength to strength.

I look forward to further strengthen this mutually beneficial relationship and expand it to all areas of cooperation under your leadership.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and warmest good wishes for a successful tenure of office and for your good health and personal well-being.