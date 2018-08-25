The ‘Construct 2018’ exhibition which is being hosted for the 18th consecutive year by the National Construction Association of Sri Lanka is a significant step forward in developing future business prospects for our local construction companies.

The three-day event commenced yesterday at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), will conclude on August 26. The event was inaugurated under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister of Housing and Construction Sajith Premadasa.

Sri Lanka’s largest and most promising construction industry related exhibition showcases building materials, building services and construction equipment among a wide range of other standardised services. The exhibition includes a large variety of products and services from local and international suppliers including China, Malaysia, Korea and India which will provide an infinite number of possibilities to the thousands of guests expected to visit the show.

The exhibition will also provide all access to key decision makers in the industry and is thus sure to promote lucrative business propositions to the exhibitors facilitating the demand-oriented nature the industry has rapidly grown to become.