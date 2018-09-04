President Maithripala Sirisena concluded a two-day bilateral visit to Nepal, last Sunday and announced that Sri Lanka would support the Lumbini Master Plan, which aimed at conserving the historic site and improving its facilities for pilgrims. The President was in Nepal to attend the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held from August 30 to 31.

He made the announcement during bilateral talks with Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, which was followed by an official banquet in honour at Shital Nivas, last Saturday. Earlier that day, the President and the delegation visited Lumbini, which was the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha Gautama. Over 50,000 Sri Lankans visit Lumbini, annually. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral exchanges that had taken place during the past few years. The Nepali President expressed her gratitude to Sri Lanka for assisting in handling the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake that devastated the country, particularly in reconstruction efforts at the Anand Kutir and the Rato Machindranath temples in Kathmandu. The leaders also discussed the possibility of marketting a ‘Buddhist Circuit’ as an initiative to boost tourism between the countries, and from outside the region.

President Sirisena congratulated the Government of Nepal on the successful conclusion of the BIMSTEC Summit and as the BIMSTEC’s new chair, sought the cooperation of Nepal in operationalising the Kathmandu Declaration. During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli, the President highlighted the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries, and the Nepali Prime Minister said that the Sri Lanka-Nepal Joint Commission would be held early, to carry forward the ideas discussed.