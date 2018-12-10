The Constructions of “Diya Man” bridge under President’s observation

As a longterm step taken under the program “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” this bridge is built spending an amount of Rs.250 million and the canal provides water for paddy culivation.The constructions of the bridge started in late September under the patronage of the President.

The President who went to observe the place today instructed the engineers to make the constructions more efficient and to provide its immediate benefits to the farmer community.Then the President who went to ,Polonnaruwa, Nissankamallapura Sri Wijeyarama Vihara met the Shastrapathi Kanthale Rahula Himi, Ven. Kobeithuduwe Vijitha Himi and the Mahasangha and engaged in a friendly conversation.

The initial constructions of the Vihara is being carried forward these days where the President engaged in observing them.