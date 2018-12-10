December 10, 2018

    The Constructions of “Diya Man” bridge under President’s observation

    The news Diya Man bridge constructed in parellel the Gini Petti bridge of Polonnaruwa was inspected by President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (8th). This bridge situated in Wijayabhahupura in Polonnruwa belongs to the cannel which carries water to paddy cultivations from Parakarama Samudraya.

    As a longterm step taken under the program “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” this bridge is built spending an amount of Rs.250 million and the canal provides water for paddy culivation.The constructions of the bridge started in late September under the patronage of the President.
    The President who went to observe the place today instructed the engineers to make the constructions more efficient and to provide its immediate benefits to the farmer community.Then the President who went to ,Polonnaruwa, Nissankamallapura Sri Wijeyarama Vihara met the Shastrapathi Kanthale Rahula Himi, Ven. Kobeithuduwe Vijitha Himi and the Mahasangha and engaged in a friendly conversation.
    The initial constructions of the Vihara is being carried forward these days where the President engaged in observing them.

