President to bring amendments to 19A

President Maithripala Sirisena is committed to take appropriate action to bring about amendments while preserving and strengthening the core values of democracy through the 19th Amendment, a statement issued by the President’s Media Unit said.

President Maithripala Sirisena, after assuming the post of the Presidency on January 8, 2015, under his very leadership and his strong commitment and dedication got Parliament to pass the 19th Amendment to the Constitution to resolve various issues pertaining to democracy.

“Through the said Amendment to the Constitution, Sri Lanka has tremendously benefited in setting up the Independent Commissions by strengthening democratic institutions by introducing structural changes.

It was a true victory for our countrymen who greatly value democracy as there was a need to take our country forward in this modern era.

If there are any weak points experienced in the process regarding the implementation of the 19th Amendment, the President is committed to taking appropriate action to bring about amendments while preserving and strengthening the core values brought about to strengthen democracy through the 19th Amendment,” the President’s Media Unit statement said.