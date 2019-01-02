President joins the religious ceremony at Gangarama Temple

The religious ceremony to invoke blessings on the Chief Incumbent of Hunupitiaya Ganagarama Temple, Chief of Colombo Nawa Koralaya, Ven. Dr. Galabodaththe Gnanissara Thero was held with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Ganagarama yesterday (January 1).

This religious ceremony which is held traditionally at the Gangarama Temple is held simultaneously for blessings for a quick recovery for the ailing Nayake Thero who is currently under medical treatment.

President who went to the temple in the afternoon engaged in religious rituals and later engaged in the pooja to bless the Nayake Thero.The Chief administrative head of Ganagarama Vihara, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero and Mahasangha engaged in religious rituals.The opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksha and Minister Sajith Premadasa and other ministers were present at this religious event.