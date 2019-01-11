President instructs Police to curb drug trafficking

President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the relevant authorities to deploy a systematic program to eliminate various drug smuggling activities targeting school children. The President ordered the officials to take necessary steps to amend the laws to make them more effective. The President gave these instructions at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (10th) regarding drug control and prevention.

He said that he had received information about drug addicts and students in the vicinity from many sources and urged the police to take steps to prevent this situation from spreding further and eliminate this menace. The government has taken many steps to curb the illegal smuggling of drugs and to strengthening the procedures related to raids and amending the relevant laws.

The President instructed the officials to expedite all relevant laws and expeditiously devolve powers to relevant authorities. Discussions were also held with regard to drug related issues, obtaining assistance from other agencies and steps taken to prevent drugs smuggling in prisons.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Mr. Hemasiri Fernando, Secretaries of the Ministries, relevant heads of institutions, public officials, Inspector General of Police and the heads of the security forces were also present in this discussion.