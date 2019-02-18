Work silently without boasting - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said persons who can work properly and efficiently do not make a big voice unlike those who can’t work properly.The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in a religious ceremony at the Sedawatta Veheragoda Viharaya yesterday. The Prime Minister opened several constructions put up from his personal funds at the temple including the golden fence, the Sangavasaya and the Dining Hall. The Prime Minister laid the foundation the stone for Buddha Mandiraya, Makara Thorana, Wahalkada and a few other. All these constructions are carried out by the financial donations of the Prime Minister.

Speaking further the Prime Minister said Sedawatta was famous in ancient days especially during the Dutch era because of the Silk trade.Sedawatta has been identified as the main market place of silk traders. After a few years, a merchant family called the Kudugala Wijewardene family has constructed the Sedawatta Veheragoda Viharaya for the uplift of Buddhism.

The Prime Minister said he and the other relatives of him represent the fifth generation of the Kudugala Wijewardene family.He said that persons who can work do not boast about their work but the persons who don’t work make a big voice about their work, he said.