President Maithripala Sirisena paid his last respects to late Ven. Naramane Sri Buddharakkhitha Nayake Thera yesterday. The Thera was an editor of Thripitaka Translation Board and gave his support to declare the Thripitaka a national heritage. The Thera had authored many Dhamma books and was a recipient of the honorary title Saahithya Keerthi Sri Saddarma