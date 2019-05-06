President would not allow any foreign forces to be deployed in the country

President Maithripala Sirisena said that within a short span of time the security forces will be firmly eradicating the extremist terrorism and that the religious leaders holds the responsibility of building reconciliation and understanding between all ethnic groups without letting the trust of the people of the country to fail.

He made these remarks while participating in a ceremony held at Sri Wijeysundararamaya Viharaya in Wadakada, Tampita yesterday (5). President Sirisena stressed further that he has kept his fullest faith on the capabilities of the Armed forces of Sri Lanka and would not allow any foreign forces to be deployed in the country. It is important that our Intelligence services must cooperate with the foreign intelligence services to work against terrorist organizations such as ISIS and that obtaining sufficient assistance from foreign intelligent services will be the responsibility of a government, said the President.

The President said that these barbaric acts of a minority of extremists must not make us to look at all the Islamic community in a different angle as it would be a hurdle to the journey ahead of us as a nation. Hence the destruction of terrorism is definite and we must immediately continue on the path of building a society free of fear and suspicion in a peaceful and free country, said the President.

President further mentioned that the ISIS has become a challenge to powerful countries of the world with high technology and strategies of security. He said this challenge can be overcome through collaboration and the program for eradicating terrorism from Sri Lanka and thanked those who made contributions for this task.

Referring to the decision to commence school term from tomorrow, the President added that there is a special security program being scheduled for all the schools Island wide. He said that the security forces are empowered to provide security to take place where the security is needed and following the instructions given by security forces he invited the public to support that program.

The golden fence and the Sri Sammubudhdha Asu Maha Sharawaka holy premises built initially around the Bodhi at the ancient Wadakada Sri Wijeysundararama Vihara, Kurunegala was unveiled by the President.The President visited the Vihara and unveiled the commemoration plaque and opened golden fence. He also engaged in religious rituals in front of the Bodhi.

The artisan of the sculptor, S.J. Somirathne was presented a souvenir by the President. Chief Incumbent of Dikvehera Ubhaya Chief Judiciary Sanghanayake of Northwestern Province, Ven. Dr. Rakawa Sri Jinarathana Nayaka Thero, Viharayathradhikari of Veherapitiya Piriven Vihara Tripitakavedhi Shastravedi Ven. Theldeniye Rathanasarabhidana Nayaka Thero and Mahasangha, Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara, and public representatives of the province and a numbers and devotees were present in this event.