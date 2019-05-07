Two-day debate to discuss country’s current situation

An adjournment debate is scheduled to be take up at the Parliament today (07) and tomorrow (08) to discuss the prevailing situation in the country.This was decided at the party leaders’ meeting chaired by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya yesterday (06).

The Speaker has urged all party leaders to take part in the adjournment debate responsibly and to refrain from insulting each other unnecessarily as the parliament is slated to take urgent and timely steps concerning the country at present.Accordingly, the Parliament is scheduled to convene at 1.00 p.m. this afternoon (07), the Speaker’s Office stated.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary group meeting of the United National Party (UNP) headed by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was held last evening.Speaking to the media following the meeting, UNP Parliamentarian Thushara Indunil stated that the party members had discussed the scheduled adjournment debate at length.

A letter signed by 89 UNP parliamentarians has been handed over to PM Wickremesinghe urging to appoint MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka as the Minister of Law and Order, said Minister Harsha de Silva.