New Attorney General sworn in before President

Acting Attorney General Dappula de Livera was sworn in as the new Attorney General before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (10).Furthermore, Mr. H.M. Gamini Senevirathne has been appointed as New Secretary to the Ministry of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government, while Ms. K.J. Ashoka Alawaththa has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment.They received their Letters of appointment from the President yester day.