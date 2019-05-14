Don’t be misled by rumours – President

President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday requested everyone to continue normal civilian life without falling prey to false news and rumours since the current security situation in the country is at a satisfactory level. The President made this appeal when he attended a meeting with the political leadership in the Galle District, Government Servants and Security Forces representatives held at ‘Dakshina Paya’ building in Galle on Sunday. This was part of a series of provincial and district level meetings arranged with regional political leadership, Government servants and security officials to apprise them about steps taken to stabilise national security. Similar meetings presided by the President were held in the Eastern Province and the Central Province recently. The Galle and Kalutara district meetings were attended by Ministers, Parliamentarians, Local Government representatives and State officials without any political bias.

Addressing the Galle district meeting, the President said a certain group of people were trying to portray a picture of insecurity in the country. As such this was a moment where people should act with deep understanding in an intelligent manner. President Sirisena also drew the attention of all towards an attempt made to create dissention and discontent between the Sinhala and Muslim communities outside the recent acts of terrorism, stressed the need for all religious dignitaries, regional political representatives and government servants to enter a coordinated systematic programme to educate society towards continuing normal civilian life without which tries to drive a fear psychosis into their minds. Such an endeavour would help create a peaceful society with confidence and understanding among various communities.

Ministers Vajira Abeywardene, Gayantha Karunatilleka, Parliamentarians Mahinda Amaraweera, Chandima Weerakkody and Nishantha Muthuhettigama, Southern Province Governor Keerthi Tennakoon, Chief Minister Shan Wijeyalal de Silva, Provincial Minister Wijayapala Hettiarachchi, Defence Secretary General Shantha Kottegoda, Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne and other officials were also present. The Kalutara District meeting held at the Kalutara Kachcheri Auditorium was attended by Minister Dr.Rajitha Senaratne, Parliamentarians Kumara Welgama, Mahinda Amaraweera and Jayantha Samaraweera among others.