Ministers too have a hand in environmental destruction in Muthurajawela – President

President Sirisena further said that the Attorney General has informed him that the proposal to abolish the death penalty presented to Parliament as a private member motion is not legal.The President pointed out that the drug dealers, criminals and rapists are the achievers when voices are raised against the anti-drug war, and said he will not allow any room at any time to achieve their objectives.

The 06th “Let’s Stand for the Country” programme commenced on July 29th centering the Gampaha district successfully implemented across 13 Divisional Secretariat Divisions throughout the 6 days and Rs.123 million has been spent to launch over 4000 programmes.In accordance with the instructions and guidance of President Sirisena, the Presidential Secretariat commenced the Let’s stand together for the country Programme with the objective of monitoring the implementation and the progress of national development projects such as Grama Shakthi National Program, National Drug Prevention Programme, Protect Children National Program, National Chronic Kidney Prevention Program, National Food Production Programme and Environment Protection Programme and special development projects and various other programmes by the different Ministries and to ensure that these programmes are implemented efficiently and productively for the benefit of the public.

This programme will also help to identify the public issues exist at the government institutions and work to solve these issues with maximum efficiency through the state mechanism.Accordingly, these programs will address the difficulties faced by the public through Grama Shakthi, National Chronic Kidney Prevention Programme, Dengue Prevention, Food Protection and Nutrition, Drug Prevention Programm, Protect Children, Smart Sri Lanka, Protect Environment Programmes.

A number of benefits were distributed to the people of Gampaha District today, including issuing ‘Gama Rekuma’ registration certificates, distribution of cheques worth Rs. 200,000 under Samurdhi Parogramme, Enterprise Sri Lanka Diriya Credit grants, handing over of Pension pass book of Agricultural and Agrarian Board, credit grant for the projects of Department of Agrarian Development, donation of school equipment, grants to the art institute, donation of self-employment kits and donations by Ranaviru Seva Authority.

The President also handed over donations for 06 water resource conservation projects under “Punarudaya” national Programme of environment protection. Letters of Responsibility were also handed over to ‘Smart Sri Lanka’ Project officials by the President. Governor of Western Province A.J.M. Muzammil, State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma, Parliament Member Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Harshana Rajakaruna, Chandana Jayakody, Ajith Basnayake, and several provincial political representatives and Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, District Secretary Sunil Jayalath and public and private sector officials , representatives of rural voluntary organizations and public welfare organization were also present on the event.