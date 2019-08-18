Regional Office of STC in Anuradhapua open

President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the newly constructed Regional Office of State Timber Corporation in Anuradhapura yesterday (17) to mark the centenary of the Corporation. The President unveiled the plaque and opened the office premises.President also planted a tree in the office premises to mark the occasion.Minister Chandrani Bandara, State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma, Governor of North Central Province Sarath Ekanayake, Member of Parliament Duminda Disanayake, Former Minister Tissa Karaliaddha, Former MP W.D. Ekanayake and public representatives, Chairman of State Timber Corporation Niluka Ekanayake and its Director General Dr. Nimal Ruwan Pathirana were also present on this occasion.