August 18, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Regional Office of STC in Anuradhapua open Featured

    August 18, 2019
    Regional Office of STC in Anuradhapua open

    President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the newly constructed Regional Office of State Timber Corporation in Anuradhapura yesterday (17) to mark the centenary of the Corporation. The President unveiled the plaque and opened the office premises.President also planted a tree in the office premises to mark the occasion.Minister Chandrani Bandara, State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma, Governor of North Central Province Sarath Ekanayake, Member of Parliament Duminda Disanayake, Former Minister Tissa Karaliaddha, Former MP W.D. Ekanayake and public representatives, Chairman of State Timber Corporation Niluka Ekanayake and its Director General Dr. Nimal Ruwan Pathirana were also present on this occasion.

     

    « Opportunity to officials dutiesperform in a contented manner – President
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya