Opportunity created for officials to perform their duties – President

President MaithripalaSirisena said it is his aspiration to create an environment where all government officials including Police officers to work in a contented manner.President made these comments at the ceremony to declare open the bachelor quarters constructed in order to increase welfare facilities of the Police officers in Maradana

.

A maximum and effective service can be obtained by fulfilling professional as well as personal requirements of the government officials , he added. President Sirisena further said that he as the subject Minister has taken several measures to resolve the issues faced by the lower rank Police officers while adding rapid solutions will be taken to address their salary anomalies and promotions.

This issue will be taken up in 3 stages as the number of qualified officers is high, President said. The newly opened 10-story apartment complex with facilities to accommodate 1174 Police officers has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 350 million.The official quarter complex for the married Police officers in Mattakkuliya was also declared open by President.

This complex with 11 floors has 60 housing units and the cost of construction is Rs. 407 million.The Defence Secretary Major Gen. ShanthaKottegoda, Acting IGP C. D. Wickremeratne and several senior officers at the Department of Police were present on the occasion.