Environment in many parts of world is destroyed by people – President

President Maithripala Sirisena said the environment in many parts of the world as well as in Sri Lanka is destroyed by the people who have political powers and racketeers.He made these remarks addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Association of Tropical Biology and Conservation Asia-Pacific Conference held at the MAS Athena, Thulhiriya,yesterday (10).

President Sirisena pointed out that maintaining the human beings and the environment in a balanced manner is an essential timely need to ensure sustainable human and social existence.The President also said that the people living in the tropical Asia have a vital role to play in the global sustainability environment management process. The reason for this is that it is geographically and economically rich in natural resources and biodiversity, including many species of agricultural value. The President added that the re-plantation of isolated forests would help to conserve these isolated forests and ensure the future survival of the flora and fauna.

A strong deliberation has already been built up in tropical countries on the importance of protecting the biodiversity. Hence, hosting this landmark event is an achievement of Sri Lanka, President further said.

President also highlighted on the fact that a large amount of food is being contaminated by animals in Sri Lanka and said he expect the experts at the conference would pay their attention to this issue and come up with a sustainable solution.The 13th Asia-Pacific Conference of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation will continue till September 13th with joint collaboration of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, University of Colombo, Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka and various other private and public sector stakeholders.

President planted a tree sapling to mark the opening of the event.State Minister Ajith Manapperuma, members of Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake and several othet ministry secretaries, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka Erik Lavertu were among the distinguished gathering.