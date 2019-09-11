Prisoners’ Welfare Association’s first flag pinned on President

The Sri Lanka Prisoners’ Welfare Association launched its annual flag week to coincide with the National Prisoners’ Day falls on September 12th and first flag was pinned on President Maithripala Sirisena today (10) at the President’s Office.

The annual flag week is jointly conducted by the Sri Lanka Prisoners’ Welfare Association and the Department of Prisons and the funds generated will be used for various welfare activities of the prisoners such as conducting medical camps, distributing spectacles and develop sanitation facilities.

Deputy Chairman of the Association R.A. D. Sirisena pinned the first flag on the Presidentand theMinister of Justice and Prison ReformsThalathaAthukorala and the Commissioner General of PrisonPiyasiriWijayanath was also present on the occasion.