Prisoners’ Welfare Association’s first flag pinned on President

The annual flag week is jointly conducted by the Sri Lanka Prisoners’ Welfare Association and the Department of Prisons and the funds generated will be used for various welfare activities of the prisoners such as conducting medical camps, distributing spectacles and develop sanitation facilities.
Deputy Chairman of the Association R.A. D. Sirisena pinned the first flag on the Presidentand theMinister of Justice and Prison ReformsThalathaAthukorala and the Commissioner General of PrisonPiyasiriWijayanath was also present on the occasion.