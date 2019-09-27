September 27, 2019
    60th Bandaranaike commemoration held under the patronage of President

    The 60thcommemoration of late Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was held today (26) at the Bandaranaike Samadhiya in Horagolla under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.Late Premier Bandaranaike transformed the political history with the support of Sanga, Weda, Guru, Govi and Kamkaru movement.Later Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike and former Speaker Anura Bandaranaike were also commemorated at this event.Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge paid floral tribute to the Samadhi followed by President Sirisena.

    S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike, was the fourth Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and founder leader of Sri Lanka Freedom Party.Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Senior Vice President of SLFP, Nimal Siripala de Silva, General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, General Secretary of UPFA Mahinda Amaraweera, Duminda Dissanayake, A. H. M. Fowzie, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Sarath Ekanayake and several senior member of Sri Lanka Freedom Party were among the gathering.

