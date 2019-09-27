60th Bandaranaike commemoration held under the patronage of President

The 60thcommemoration of late Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was held today (26) at the Bandaranaike Samadhiya in Horagolla under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.Late Premier Bandaranaike transformed the political history with the support of Sanga, Weda, Guru, Govi and Kamkaru movement.Later Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike and former Speaker Anura Bandaranaike were also commemorated at this event.Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge paid floral tribute to the Samadhi followed by President Sirisena.