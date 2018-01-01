Over 235,618 international tourists visited Sri Lanka during February 2018. In comparison to February last year, this marks a growth of 19.3%.

This month, the largest source market for tourists to Colombo was China, followed by India and the United Kingdom. Almost 98% of tourists had travelled by air. As at February 28, this year 474,542 tourists had visited Sri Lanka. It is a 13.8% growth over last year when 416,877 tourists had visited the country during the same period.

China, India, United Kingdom, Germany and France were Sri Lanka's top five international tourist generating markets in the month of February this year. China was the largest source of tourist traffic to

Sri Lanka with 15% of the total traffic received in February 2018. India accounted for 14% of the total traffic, while UK, Germany and France accounted for 10%, 7% and 7% respectively.

Europe continued to be the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 52% of the total traffic received in February 2018. Asia and Pacific accounted for 41% of the total traffic, America 5%, Middle East 2% and Africa 0.49%.