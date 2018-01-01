The cremation of the Sambodhi Viharaya Chief Incumbent and founder of ‘The Buddhist’ TV channel, Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thera, was held yesterday afternoon at Independence Square, under state patronage.

The funeral procession left the Sambodhi Viharaya at 2.00 pm and arrived at the Independence Square around 2.45 pm.

Ven.Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Anunayaka Thera, Ven.Wederuwe Shri Upali Anunayaka Thera, Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayaka Thera, Ven.Napane Pemasiri Mahanayaka Thera delivered Anusasana.Colombo Archbishop His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith also spoke.

The President’s message of condolence was read out by Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala and the Prime Minister's message of condolence was read out by Buddhasasana Minister Gamini Jayawickrema Perera. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a representative of the Chinese Buddhist Association also spoke. The Punyanumodana was done by Ven.Boralande Vajiragnana Thera. The President of the Sri Sambodhi Viharaya Dayaka Sabha, former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa delivered the address of thanks.

The Thera who passed away on Saturday (3) at the age of 54 was born in Daranagama, Makola on July 29, 1963.The Ven. Thera was also the Chief Incumbent Sri Sambodhi Community Development Foundation in London, UK.

The Thera was Chief Incumbent and the Principal of the Vajirarama Dhamma School in Bambalapitiya which is the first Dhamma School to teach Buddha Dhamma in the English medium. He was also the President of ‘Parahitha Sanvidanaya’ and the ‘Sri Buddha Rashmi Samaja Sanwardhane Padanama’.

Educated at Royal College, Colombo as a lay student, the Ven. Kusaladhamma Thera read for his Masters’ Degree at the Kelaniya University following his ordination.

The Ramanya Maha Chapter awarded Ven. Kusaladamma Thera with the Sambudda Shasana Vishwa Keerthi Sri Saddarma Vibhushana award in appreciation of the great service rendered by the Thera for the revival of Buddhism.