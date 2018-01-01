The formal handing over of the second Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) built by the Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the Sri Lanka Navy, was held in India on 22nd March . According to Navy media, the vessel was formally handed over to the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy Rear Admiral Neil Rosayro by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in India, HE Chithrangani Vagiswara and a the Chairman and Managing Director of the GSL, Rear Admiral (Rtd) Sheker Mithal.