Two Sri Lankan service personnel who represented the country at the XXI Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia have won a Silver and a Bronze medal in the Weightlifting event. Accordingly Able Seaman Indika Dissanayake of the Sri Lanka Navy won the Silver medal for Sri Lanka while Corporal J.A.C Lakmal of the Sri Lanka Army won the Bronze medal.

Both athletes competing in weight lifting events managed to claim their places after stiff competitions from other international participants. Able Seaman Indika Dissanayake won Silver lifting 297kg in total (137kg in snatch, 160kg in clean and jerk) in the men's 69kg weight category. Corporal Lakmal lifting 114kg and 134kg in the clean and jerk men's 56kg weight category went home with a Bronze medal.

So far Sri Lankan athletes have won three medals, one Silver and two Bronze at the 21st Commonwealth Games being held in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. The Commonwealth Games is one of the largest sporting events in the world and thousands of participants from the Commonwealth countries take part in it. The 21st edition of the Games began on Wednesday (04) and will go on till 15th April, 2018.

More than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 member nations and territories have converged to Gold Coast and other event cities to take part in 18 sports and seven para-sports events. This year Gold Coast 2018 will see Beach Volleyball, Para Triathlon and Women's Rugby Sevens making the