Sri Lankans Railways has commenced special train service during the New Year festival season, the Director General of the Government Information Department, Attorney at Law Sudarshana Gunawardana announced today.

According to the press release issued by the Director General of the Government Information Department this service will commence from tomorrow (Apr. 09th) with three Special trains. In addition a special train started from Colombo Fort at 1.05 p.m. to Mahawa Junction and it will start at 5.10 p.m. from Mahawa Junction to Colombo Fort.

The Additional Special Train Service programme is as follows:

Date Starting point Last pint Time facilities 2018/04/07 Colombo Fort Bandarawela 07.20 pm Air conditioned Colombo Fort Mahawa Junction 01.05 pm Mahawa Junction Colombo Fort 05.10 pm 2018/04/10 Bandarawela Colombo Fort 8.05 am Air conditioner Colombo Fort Mahawa Junction 01.05pm Mahawa Junction Colombo Fort 5 .10pm 2018/04/11 Colombo Fort Mahawa Junction 01.05 Mahawa Junction Colombo Fort 5.10 pm Maradana Galle 9.20 am

11.50 am Matara Maradana 7.00 pm Maradana Matara 2.55 pm Galle Colombo Fort 1.15 pm 05.55pm 2018/04/12 Colombo Fort Bandarawela 07.20 pm Air conditioned Colombo Fort Jaffna 10.00 am Colombo Fort Galle 6.50 pm Colombo Fort Mahawa Junction , 01.05 pm Mahawa Junction Colombo Fort 5.10 pm Maradana Matara 2.55 pm Matara Maradana 7.00 pm Galle Maradana 9.30 pm Maradana Galle 9.20 am

11.50 am Galle Colombo Fort 1.15pm 05.55pm 2018/04/13 Bandarawela Colombo Fort 08.05 am Air conditioner Maradana Galle , 9.20 am 11.50 am Galle Colombo Fort 1.15pm 05.55pm 2018/04/14 Colombo Fort Veyangoda 8.00 am Veyangoda Kalutara South 9.30 am Veyangoda Colombo Fort 4 pm Maradana Kalutara South 7.40 am Kalutara South Veyangoda 1.00 pm

9.20 am Veyangoda Kalutara South 12.25 am Kalutara South Maradana 3.20 pm 2018/04/15 Colombo Fort Bandarawela 07.20 pm Air conditioned Matara Maradana 7.00 pm - Maradana Matara 2.55 pm Jaffna Colombo Fort 8.00 pm 2018/04/16 Bandarawela Colombo Fort 08.05 am Air conditioned Matara Maradana - 7.00 pm Colombo Fort Galle 6.50 pm - Maradana Matara 2.55 pm 2018/04/17 - Maradana Galle 9.20 am 11.50 am Galle - Maradana 07.05 am Galle Colombo Fort 1.55 pm 05.55 pm