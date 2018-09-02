President Maithripala Sirisena who attended the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) held in Kathmandu, Nepal, commenced his two-day state visit to Nepal with the conclusion of the Summit, yesterday(01st).President Sirisena marking his first programme worshipped several religious places including the magnificent Lumbini, the birthplace of Siddhartha Gautama.The Chief Minister of the province and the Minister of the Culture warmly received the President when he arrived at the venue.

Later, the President engaged in religious observances and the authorities had made arrangements for the Sri Lankan President to worship the sacred area where the Prince Siddhartha took his first step forward after the birth, by touching the place. This is an exceptional opportunity that no other state leader will receive when visiting the Lumbini. Ven. Galahapitiya Premaratana Nayaka Thero, the Trustee of the Lumbini Sri Lanka Maha Viharaya did the religious observances and invoked the blessing on the President and the delegation.

Later, the President informed the officers to apprise him regarding the development activities done by the Lumbini Development Foundation and further said that he is ready to provide every possible assistance in this regard.Later, President Sirisena worshipped the Maya Devi Temple located in the premises of the sacred Lumbini. A special memento was presented to the President at the temple.Subsequent to that, the President visited the Sri Lanka Maha Viharaya located in the premises of the sacred Lumbini. The President also paid homage to the sacred relics placed at the temple.

During this visit the President made an observational tour of the Dutugamunu Pilgrims Rest which is constructed for the benefit of visiting Sri Lankan devotees and inquired into the shortages at the Rest.A Na sapling was planted at the premises to mark the visit of the President.Meanwhile, the President also joined the religious observances at the Pashupatinath famous sacred Hindu kovil yesterday.This temple complex was placed as a UNESCO World Heritage Sites’ list in 1979.