The team met State Minister of Highways and Road Development Dr. M.L.A.M. Hisbullah and had bilateral discussions recently with the delegates in this regard.The discussion was held at the Ministry of Highways and Road Development.
State Minister of Highways and Road Development Dr M.L.A.M.Hisbullah explains investment opportunities in the Eastern Province. The discussion was focused on the development of transport facilities in East. A Japanese delegation has explored investment opportunities in road development and railway in the Eastern Province.
