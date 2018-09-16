The Sustainable Punyagrama Programme with temple as a centre point is being conducted by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, with the objective of implementing the concept of the village and the temple in a more realistic way and creating a village comprising of an economically sound community empowered with virtues.

Through this programme the community life is to be activated based on the village temple being in the forefront and in accordance with the Buddhist values, customs and cultural concepts which prevailed in the past, but which are deteriorating at present.

Accordingly, the proposal made by Hon. Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, the Minister of Buddhasasana, considering the success of the 50 programmes conducted last year to implement this programme in 250 villages covering all the Districts in the Island within the coming year and centering the other religious places as well, making aware the other Ministries to implement the programme, was approved by the Cabinet.