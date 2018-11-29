Sri Lanka co-hosts Asian Emerging Nations Cup

The official said that in Karachi, three matches would be held at the National Stadium even though it is undergoing massive renovation and three games at the Southend cricket stadium in Defence.“A proper security plan has been prepared for the visiting teams and they will be given top security throughout their stay in Karachi from December 4 to 10.”
Another official of the board said that the Emerging Nations Cup was another opportunity for the PCB to showcase its ability to provide top security for international cricket teams.
Sri Lanka will host the group ‘’A’’ matches, knockout stage matches and the finals of the tournament; while Pakistan will host the group ‘’B’’ matches.
The Group ‘A;’ of the tournament consists of Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan and Oman; whilst the Group ‘B’ consist of Pakistan, Bangladesh; UAE and Hong Kong. The tournament will kick start with Group ‘B’ games commencing on the 06th December in Pakistan, while the matches in Sri Lanka will commence on the 07th December.
Group ‘A’ Itinerary
7 December:
Sri Lanka vs Oman at RPICS
India vs Afghanistan at CCC
8 December:
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at CCC
India vs Oman at RPICS
10 December:
Sri Lanka vs India at RPICS
Afghanistan vs Oman at CCC
13 December:
Semi Finals (B1 v A2 & B2 v A1) at RPICS & CCC
15th December: Final at RPICS