Sri Lanka co-hosts Asian Emerging Nations Cup

According to the India Today the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to co-host the AsianEmergingNations Cup, which is slated to be held in December, with Sri Lanka after India refused to play in the country citing security concerns. A PCB official in the know said that the BCCI had refused to send its team to Karachi or Lahore for the tournament which features the best emerging talent from Asian countries. He said that India would be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka with the final also scheduled in Colombo.Bangladesh, UAE and Hong Kong are grouped with Pakistan for the Karachi leg of the tournament while Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan feature in the other group in Colombo.

The official said that in Karachi, three matches would be held at the National Stadium even though it is undergoing massive renovation and three games at the Southend cricket stadium in Defence.“A proper security plan has been prepared for the visiting teams and they will be given top security throughout their stay in Karachi from December 4 to 10.”

Another official of the board said that the Emerging Nations Cup was another opportunity for the PCB to showcase its ability to provide top security for international cricket teams.

Sri Lanka will host the group ‘’A’’ matches, knockout stage matches and the finals of the tournament; while Pakistan will host the group ‘’B’’ matches.

The Group ‘A;’ of the tournament consists of Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan and Oman; whilst the Group ‘B’ consist of Pakistan, Bangladesh; UAE and Hong Kong. The tournament will kick start with Group ‘B’ games commencing on the 06th December in Pakistan, while the matches in Sri Lanka will commence on the 07th December.

Group ‘A’ Itinerary

7 December:

Sri Lanka vs Oman at RPICS

India vs Afghanistan at CCC

8 December:

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at CCC

India vs Oman at RPICS

10 December:

Sri Lanka vs India at RPICS

Afghanistan vs Oman at CCC

13 December:

Semi Finals (B1 v A2 & B2 v A1) at RPICS & CCC

15th December: Final at RPICS