Lankan Deaf Cricketers enter super three stage

Sri Lankan Deaf cricket team performed well during the ICC T-20 World Cup cricket tournament now in progress in India to reach the super three stage The team captained by Gimadu Malkam recorded victories over Australia, Nepal and India and lost to South Africa in the league round to enter the super three stage

. Sri Lanka who came on top of the league points table have already recorded one win against South Africa in the super three stage Skipper Malkam turned in a fine all round performance in this tournament .

Skipper Gimadu Malkam scored a fine knock of 61 and Asanka Manjula with fine figures of 5 for 22 guided Sri Lanka Deaf cricket team to record first win over Australia in their first cricket fixture played at Teri Gram cricket grounds in Gurgaon, India last Sunday. Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 65 runs.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first and made a formidable total of 166 all out in 19.2 overs while Australia managed only 101 all out in 15.2 overs with Asanka Manjula five for 22 and Udaya Lakmal 2 for 6 doing most of the damage with the ball .

Skipper Gimadu Malkam leading the way with superb batting display and he scored 61 in 42 balls with nine fours and six with a strike rate of 145.24. His fifty came on just 34 balls while Shanaka Walgama 37 in 28 balls with five fours also made useful contribution to build up the respectable total .Sri Lankan Asanka Manjula was named man of the match. Sri Lanka reached their 100 runs in 11. 1 overs while their 150 runs came in 16.3 overs.

Australian David Melling top scored with 27 with 12 balls with 6 fours but others were unable to make useful knocks with Sri Lankan bowlers coming back strongly .

However Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 13 runs in their league round match which was the only loss for Sri Lanka. South Africans scored 163 for 8 wickets in 20 overs while Sri Lanka only managed to get 150 for 9 in 19.5 overs but two batsmen were injured and unable to bat in this game . . Rajitha Asanka top scored with 39 for the losing Sri Lanka side while skipper Gimadu Malkom (22) and Sumudu Lanka (20) made useful contributions for Sri Lanka side.

The third game against Nepal was a one sided affair with Sri Lanka recording massive 179 runs victory . Sri Lankans made 226 for 3 wickets in 20 overs which was the highest team total so far in this tournament while Nepalians were bowled out for 47 in 15.4 overs with Sri Lankan bowlers dominating the game.

Skipper Gimadu Malkam made 85 in just 48 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes while Shanaka Walgama scored 55 in 43 balls with 5 fours and a six and were involved in a superb 117 runs partnership in just 11.3 overs to build up the Sri Lanka innings while Tharaka Sampath Jayasinghe 3 for 10 and Asanka Manajula 3 for 11 did most of the damage to restrict Nepalians for 47 runs.

Skipper Malkam and Udaya Lakmal also took two wickets apiece. Nepal skipper Ribesh Shrestha was the only batsman get into double figures with15 runs Meanwhile Sri Lanka recorded their third win over favourite India side to end on top of the points table after the league round . Sri Lanka won by 51 runs. Sri Lanka made 155 for 6 in 20 overs while Indians were bowled out for 110 in 19.5 overs . Skipper Gimadu Malkam 29 , D.J Tharanga 25, Tharaka Sampath Jayasinghw 22 not out were the chief scorers for Sri Lanka while Indian Virendra Singh took 2 for 22 .

Tharaka Sampath Jayasinghe 3 for 17 and Asanka Manjula 3 for 18 did most of the damage to the Indian side.After the league round Sri Lanka with three wins came on top of the points table while India ended up in the second place and South Africa with two wins finished in third place Sri Lanka

won first game against South Africa by three wickets , This was a good come back for Sri Lanka after losing to South Africa by 13 runs in the league round. South Africa made 155 for 8 wickets in 20 overs while Sri Lanka reached their target in 19. 2 overs with three wickets in hand.

opener Reinhardt Limbach 46 in 33 balls and Skipper Colin Venter 36 in 22 balls were chief scorers for South Africa side while Skipper Gimadu Malkam 3 for 22 did most of the damage while Malkam 42 in 27 balls with 5 fours and two sixes and Alanrose Kalep 44 in 31 balls made useful contributions for Sri Lanka to reach the target . Rajitha Asanka 28 and Tharaka Sampath

Jayasinghe 20 not out made useful contributions for Sri Lanka side,