Team effort guides dramatic win for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka youth players reached the target with ease erupting wild celebrations among the team members. This was a major turn-around for the Lankan players who conceded the three-match limited over series 2-1.

In reply to Aussies total of 269, continuing from their overnight score of 287 for seven, Sri Lanka closed their innings at 309 for the loss of eight wickets. Earlier Kamil Mishara top scored with a fighting 105 including fifteen hits to the ropes. Thaveesha Abhishek (36), Mohomed Samaz (43), Nipun Dhananjaya (20), Sandun Mendis (22) and Chamindu Wijesinghe (39) were the main contributors for Sri Lanka in the first innings total.

Australia batting for the second time before lunch were in trouble with four wickets down for 41 runs. Later when they were in further trouble with 69 for 7 wickets, were pulled out of trouble by Tanveer Sangha (25) and Jerrod Freeman (52 n.o.) putting on 64 for the 8th wicket. Young Australians were again troubled by left arm spinner Rohan Sanjaya (31-16-37-4) and off spinner Sandun Mendis (18.4-4-56-4) and were dismissed for 151 off 73 overs. Sanjaya enjoyed a memorable match with a match bag of 9 for 131 who had a big hand in this exciting win.

Left-arm spinner Rohan Sanjaya, who ended with a match bag of nine scalpsChasing a victory target of 112 Sri Lanka started off on the wrong foot losing opener Thaveesha Abhishek off the second ball off Zak Evens. Lankans found themselves in further trouble with the scoreboard reading 4 for 48. The game swung in Sri Lankan’s way when Chamindu Wijesinghe scored 16 runs in the 16th over. With the exit of skipper Dhanajaya for 35 in the 17th over with the score at 95 ending a match winning partnership of 46 runs.

Excellent running between the wickets by Wijesinghe and Mendis upset the Australian field settings and with the score at 103 for 6 in the 18th over Wijesinghe was dismissed. With the exit of Chilan Kalindu at 108 for 7, in the 19th over, Mendis, with an elegant cover drive finished off the match with a victory for Sri Lanka Under 19s.Australian paceman Zak Evens bowled unchanged claimed seven wickets for 6 for 44.

Chief Scores:

Australia Under 19 269 (Cory Hunter 71, Keegan Oates 27, Baxter Holt 60, Jerrod Freeman 36, Ruwin Pieris 2 for 40, Rohan Sanjaya 5 for 94) and 151 (Lachlan Hearne 23, Jerrod Freeman 52 n.o., Tanveer Sangha 25, Rohan Sanjaya 4 for 37, Sandun Mendis 4 for 56)Sri Lanka Under 19 (Overnight 287 for 7) 309 for 8 decl. (Thaveesha Abhishek 36, Mohomed Samaaz 43, Kamil Mishara 105, Nipun Dhananjaya 20, Sandun Mendis 22, Rohan Sanjaya 19 n.o., Chamindu Wijesinghe 35, Zak Evens 2 for 57, Jerrod Freeman 3 for 82, Tanveer Sangha 2 for 61) and 114 for 7 (Mohomed Samaaz 22, Nipun Dhananjaya 35, Chamindu Wijesinghe 29, Zak Evens 6 for 44)