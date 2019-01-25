Bhanuka upstages Tector to give Sri Lanka A winning 3-0 lead

Centurions Minod Bhanuka and Harry Tector celebrate their milestones in the third unofficial ODI at the SSC grounds yesterday.Centurions Minod Bhanuka and Harry Tector celebrate their milestones in the third unofficial ODI at the SSC grounds yesterday.Minod Bhanuka upstaged Ireland A skipper Harry Tector’s century as Sri Lanka A won the third unofficial ODI by eight wickets to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at the SSC grounds yesterday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first Ireland A recovered from losing their first four wickets for 84 runs to total a respectable 268-6 thanks largely to Tector’s innings of 103 off 111 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) and his 178-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shane Getkate who made 86 off 93 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes).Fast bowler Isuru Udana who caused the early slump in the Irish batting finished with figures of 3 for 45.Sri Lanka A’s run chase was spearheaded by opener Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka who figured in a 155-run partnership for the second wicket in 20 overs that sealed the fate of the match in their team’s favour.Fernando was dismissed for an aggressive 89 scored off 67 balls inclusive of 8 fours and 4 sixes but Bhanuka went onto finish the match for Sri Lanka scoring an attractive 113 not out off 87 balls that included 16 fours and 2 sixes. The fourth unofficial ODI will take place at the same venue on Saturday.

Scores:

Ireland A 268-6 in 50 overs (Lorcan Tucker 36, Harry Tector 103, Shane Getkate 86, Isuru Udana 3/45)

Sri Lanka A 272-2 in 31.1 overs (Avishka Fernando 89, Upul Tharanga 29, Minod Bhanuka 113 n.o., Angelo Perera 35 n.o., James Cameron-Dow 2/77)