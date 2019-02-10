Butter-fingered CR lose to Kandy

It was not a good day for CR and FC who let the ball slip away from their grasp on several occasions from the start of the game to go down narrowly to Kandy SC in their Dialog second round League rugby match played at Longdon Place yesterday.

The final scores read Kandy SC 31 points (4 tries, 4 conversions, a penalty) to 26 (2 tries, 2 conversions, 4 penalties) by CR who had the chance to score in the final minutes but the ball slipped away from Omalka Gunaratne’s grasp and the match away.

Had CR scored at that final minute the scores would have been equal and the conversion would have given them a two-point win but it did not work out well for them.

Kandy SC should be commended for taking the game away from CR as they piled on 28 points within the first 20 minutes. They made full use of the spills made by CR and went on a scoring spree from the second minute itself.The move began in the open and after Kandy skipper Roshan Weeraratne found the gap sent Anuruddha Wilwara over. Thilina Wijesinghe made the conversion easily.

Kandy scored again three minutes later when Uchitha Jayasuriya broke off a line-out and touched down. Wijesinghe was spot-on with the conversion. Then an infringement in the loose gave CR a penalty and Stephen Sivaraj made the conversion.Kandy SC struck back in the eleventh minute when scrum half Roshan Weeraratne went over off a loose maul. Wijesinghe converted this one too and Kandy took the lead 21-3.