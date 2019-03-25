Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis receive Pakistan’s second highest-civilian award

Pakistan’s highest wicket-takers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second-highest civilian award on Pakistan Day on Sunday. While Akram thanked people who believed in him, Younis dedicated the award to the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Akram and Younis were conferred the awards by Pakistan President Arif Alvi. Meanwhile, veteran spinner Yasir Shah was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award.Posting a picture of the award, Akram said that he was grateful to accept the award.

“Here it is, the award I would not have received without the love and strength of the people who believed in me right to the end. I’m am so grateful to accept this award and I am honoured that I could serve my country to the best of my ability,” he said.