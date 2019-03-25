Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis receive Pakistan’s second highest-civilian award

Akram and Younis were conferred the awards by Pakistan President Arif Alvi. Meanwhile, veteran spinner Yasir Shah was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award.Posting a picture of the award, Akram said that he was grateful to accept the award.
“Here it is, the award I would not have received without the love and strength of the people who believed in me right to the end. I’m am so grateful to accept this award and I am honoured that I could serve my country to the best of my ability,” he said.