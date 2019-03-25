Lankan powerlifters create history in Australia

Sri Lanka’s powerlifting team created history when they emerged overall men’s champions at the Qualifying Event for the World Powerlifting Championship held in Gold Coast, Australia.Sri Lanka fielded a team of 11 powerlifters for the qualifying event and they returned with a tally of eight gold medals and four silver medals.

Representing 23 countries, a total of 600 athletes competed at the Qualifying Event for the World Powerlifting Championship held in Australia.Dilrukshi Kumara won a gold medal in the Women’s Open event while Randunu Geethika and Marian de Zoysa claimed silver medals. De Zoysa’s tally was two silver medals, both Sri Lanka records.

In the Men’s Open event Ransilu Jayathilake won two gold medals with two Sri Lanka records while Pradeep Kumara and Hiran Fernando won a gold medal each to help Sri Lanka become overall champions.For the first time in their history Sri Lankan powerlifters have become overall men’s champions at an international event.

All six athletes who competed in the Open category in both segments Ransilu Jayathilake, Pradeep Kumara and Hiran Fernando from Men’s and Dilrukshi Kumara, Randunu Geethika and Marian de Zoysa from Women’s have qualified for the World Powerlifting Championship to be held in Sweden later this year.

In the Junior Under-23 category Vikum Perera and Shehani Christine claimed a gold medal each while Nivendra Silva claimed a gold medal in the Sub Junior Under-18 category. Kakolya Janmod won a silver medal in the Sub Junior Under-18 category.