Ex-Australia player and Sri Lanka coach Yardley dies

He was voted as the top international cricketer of the 1981-82 Australian summer, an annual award held between 1980-1996.Yardley was Sri Lanka’s head coach from late 1996-98, taking over in the wake of the country’s World Cup win. He was an early mentor in Sri Lanka for offspinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for most wickets in test cricket.
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said Yardley was a significant and popular figure in the game.“As a player, it took him more than 10 years of persistence playing first-class and premier cricket to find the art of off-spin, earning him a test debut at the age of 30,” Roberts said. “He was also an excellent fielder and handy batter.“Off the field, Bruce had an infectious personality and was regarded as one of the best spin-bowing coaches in the world.”
Source : Associated Press (AP)