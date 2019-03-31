Sri Lanka favourites at New Zealand-Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Indoor Cricket team will leave for Singapore today to take part in the New Zealand-Asia Cup. The six nation tournament, a 16 overs per side will be held from April 3 to 6.Seven teams from six nations will lock horns at this event with the host nation Singapore fielding two teams. Other participating team will be from Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. A strong Sri Lanka contingent led by Kolitha Hapuarachchi with more than a decade of experience in indoor cricket behind him will have the services of first class cricketers like Andy Solomans and Tharindu Mendis. The Sri Lanka squad has been in practice for the last three months in preparation for the tournament which is going to be the biggest in World Indoor Cricket apart from the World Cup.