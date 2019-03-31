March 31, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Sports - Cultural - Travel

    Sri Lanka favourites at New Zealand-Asia Cup

    March 31, 2019
    Sri Lanka favourites at New Zealand-Asia Cup

    Sri Lanka Indoor Cricket team will leave for Singapore today to take part in the New Zealand-Asia Cup. The six nation tournament, a 16 overs per side will be held from April 3 to 6.Seven teams from six nations will lock horns at this event with the host nation Singapore fielding two teams. Other participating team will be from Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. A strong Sri Lanka contingent led by Kolitha Hapuarachchi with more than a decade of experience in indoor cricket behind him will have the services of first class cricketers like Andy Solomans and Tharindu Mendis. The Sri Lanka squad has been in practice for the last three months in preparation for the tournament which is going to be the biggest in World Indoor Cricket apart from the World Cup.

    New Zealand who have qualified for the World Cup finals on three occasions, only to be undone by Australia can be rated as the strongest team in the tournament while the Indians too look good who is capable of creating an upset.Sri Lanka, India and Singapore are hoping to use their experience they gained from the recently concluded Australasia Cup where they competed against the World Champions Australia.

    Sri Lanka squad will comprise Kolitha Hapuarachchi (Captain), Rumesh Perera and Salman Faris (Joint Vice Captains), Tharindu Mendis, Malshan Rodrigo, Andy Solomans, Hesal Silva, Sheehan Wijetunge, Kamal Kuruppu, Kanishka Jayasumana, Nalaka De Silva, Gihan Gunatilleke, Angelo Samuels, Thivanka Dabare, Asela Pathirana (Coach), Dilshan Perumal (Asst. Coach), Asitha Dewpura (Manager), Hiran De Mel (WICF-Delegate)

    Fixtures for Sri Lanka

    as follows: 

    April 3-Vs. New Zealand; Vs. UAE

    April 4-Vs. India; Vs. Malaysia

    April 5-Vs. Singapore ‘A’; Singapore

    The semi finals and finals are scheduled to be played on April 6.

    « Ex-Australia player and Sri Lanka coach Yardley dies High altitude sports complex in the hiills »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2