Sri Lanka favourites at New Zealand-Asia Cup

New Zealand who have qualified for the World Cup finals on three occasions, only to be undone by Australia can be rated as the strongest team in the tournament while the Indians too look good who is capable of creating an upset.Sri Lanka, India and Singapore are hoping to use their experience they gained from the recently concluded Australasia Cup where they competed against the World Champions Australia.
Sri Lanka squad will comprise Kolitha Hapuarachchi (Captain), Rumesh Perera and Salman Faris (Joint Vice Captains), Tharindu Mendis, Malshan Rodrigo, Andy Solomans, Hesal Silva, Sheehan Wijetunge, Kamal Kuruppu, Kanishka Jayasumana, Nalaka De Silva, Gihan Gunatilleke, Angelo Samuels, Thivanka Dabare, Asela Pathirana (Coach), Dilshan Perumal (Asst. Coach), Asitha Dewpura (Manager), Hiran De Mel (WICF-Delegate)
Fixtures for Sri Lanka
as follows:
April 3-Vs. New Zealand; Vs. UAE
April 4-Vs. India; Vs. Malaysia
April 5-Vs. Singapore ‘A’; Singapore
The semi finals and finals are scheduled to be played on April 6.