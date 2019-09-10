Army and Navy volleyball champions

Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Army emerged champions at the 33rd Youth Service Rupavahini Super league Volleyball championships concluded at the Youth Service Indoor Stadium Maharagama recently. The men’s final was very tough with both Army and Air Force teams engaged in a five setter game . However in the women’s final Navy team had an easy 3-1 game over Air Force

At the men’s super league final Soldiers made superb fighting skills to defeat Sri Lanka Air Force by3-2 .The score read 25/16, 22/25, 26/28, 25/19 18/16. At the women’s super league final Navy team beat Air Force by 3-1 and score read 25/13, 25/19. 24/26 , 25/16.

Meanwhile at the challenge trophy finals Ratanapala youth Service SC beat Pubudu Vijayaba Youth ServIce SC 3-1 (25/9, 25/9, 25/19). The challenge trophy men’s final was won by Rantaru Youth service SC d efeating Dilenataru Youth Service SC Gampaha 3-1(26/24, 21/25, 25/16, 25/23.

Kaveesha Lakshani Perera of Navy and Lakshan Kelaniyage of Army were adjudged best womens and men’s player at the super league championships while A.S Sewmini of Ratanapala YSC and Sachintha Ravishan Gunaratna of Rantaru Kegalle won the best player’s award .