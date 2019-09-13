Sri Lanka to play Ireland in first ever Test next year

Sri Lanka will play their first ever Test match against newcomers Ireland at home in February next year.However the one-off Test will not be part of the ongoing World Test Championship.Sri Lanka and Ireland have so far met in only in ODIs and T20Is and Sri Lanka have been victorious in both formats. The two countries have met in 4 ODIs between 2007 and 2016 and in one T20I in 2009.Ireland and Afghanistan were elevated to Test status in June 2017 and became the 11th and 12th full members of the ICC.



Ireland played their inaugural Test match against Pakistan at Malahide and lost by five wickets. Since then they have lost Test matches to Afghanistan and England.Sri Lanka’s international schedule for 2020 comprises largely of T20 Internationals with a view to the ICC World T20 scheduled to take play in Australia from October 18 to November 15.Sri Lanka will have a number of nations touring the country during the year.

England and Bangladesh are due for Tests which are part of the World Test Championship while the others come under the FTP (Future Tours Program).Sri Lanka was scheduled to tour Zimbabwe in January 2020 for 2 Tests, but with the ICC suspending Zimbabwe Cricket for political interference in the running of the affairs of their cricket in July this year that series is definitely out.

Zimbabwe was to tour Sri Lanka in October next year for 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is which will also not take place.Thus Sri Lanka will commence 2020 with the one-off Test against Ireland.The other Tests that Sri Lanka will be hosting during the year are against England (2 Tests) and Bangladesh (3 Tests). They will wind off the year with a tour to South Africa for two Tests. All these Tests are part of the World Test Championship.

West Indies, South Africa and India are also due to tour Sri Lanka for ODIs and T20Is only.Due to the Zimbabwe tour getting suspended the tour dates for Sri Lanka’s international calendar are also expected to change.Sri Lanka completes their schedule for 2019 with 2 Tests against Pakistan in UAE in December. Prior to that they will tour Australia in October for 3 T20Is and at present are awaiting security clearance for a tour of Pakistan later this month for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Sri Lanka Cricket is awaiting the revised international FTP schedule from the ICC with the new dates.In the meantime the following tours for 2020 are confirmed (dates given are likely to change after Zimbabwe suspension).