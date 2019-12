Croospulle makes unbeaten century

Right hand opener Lasith Croospulle of Chilaw Marians CC scored an unbeaten 102 runs in 134 balls with 9 boundaries and a six against Kandy Custom CC in the first round fixtures of the Invitation Limited Over Tournament conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket yesterday.SSC, Chilaw Marians CC, NCC, Army CC and Panadura SC recorded their third wins for the season.

NCC beat Galle CC by 8 wickets and Chilaw Marians CC beat Kandy Custom CC by 5 wickets. SSC beat Negombo CC by 52 runs according to D/L method and Kalutara TC beat Nugegoda SC by 5 wickets.Panadura SC beat Colts CC by 52 runs according to D/L method and Army CC beat BRC by 141 runs according to D/L method. Baduraliya CC beat Lankan CC by 5 runs according to D/L method and Bloomfield beat Kurunegala YCC by 4 wickets. Saracens CC beat Navy SC by 7 wickets.

lAt NCC (NCC won by 8 wickets)

Galle CC: 155 (48.2) (Nimesh Perera 61, Charith Rajapakshe 21, Akalanka Ganegama 21, Dilesh Gunaratne 3/20, Chamika Karunaratne 3/37, Sachindu Colombage 2/30)

NCC: 160/2 (23.3) (Mahela Udawatte 71 n.o., Lahiru Igalagamage 58 n.o.)

lAt Galle (Chilaw Marians CC won by 5 wickets)

Kandy Customs SC: 215/8 (50) (Ian Dev Singh 74, Rajitha Wickramarachchi 52, Akeel Inham 42, Kamindu Mendis 2/38)

Chilaw Marians CC: 219/5 (43) (Lasith Croospulle 102 n.o., Pulina Tharanga 76 n.o., Sampath Perera 3/47)

lAt Thurstan (Kalutara TC won by 5 wickets)

Nugegoda CC: 139 (43) (Pramud Hettiwatte 38, Denuwan Rajakaruna 24, Pathum Wickramasinghe 22, Khurram Shehzad 20, Sachitha Jayathilake 3/29, Rajinda Punchihewa 2/19, Eranga Rathnayake 2/23, Insaka Siriwardene 2/28)

Kalutara Town Club: 140/5 (43.4) (Anushka Perera 44, Dasun Senevirathne 30, Chanuk Dilshan 3/22)

lAt SSC (SSC won by 52 runs according D/L method) SSC: 296/9 (50) (Charith Asalanka 78, Sachithra Senanayake 53, Sammu Ashan 47, Dhanushka Gunathilake 29, Dhammika Prasad 26, Ayantha De Silva 3/47, Roshen Fernando 3/54)

Negombo CC: 95/4 (21) (Madhawa Warnapura 23 n.o., Angelo Jayasinghe 20, Kalana Perera 2/31)

lAt Surrey ground Maggona (Baduraliya CC won by 5 runs according to D/L method) Badureliya CC: 196 (47.2) (Alankara Asanka 40, Tilakaratne Sampath 35, Bravish Shetty 31, Damith Perera 26, Yashodha Lanka 20, Keshan Wijerathne 2/21, Dunith Wellalage 2/28, Damith Silva 2/37, Sahan Nanayakkare 2/38) Lankan CC: 72/3 (22) (Geeth Kumara 26 n.o.)

lAt Dombagoda (Army CC won by 141 runs according D/L method)

Army CC: 253/8 (40) (Dushan Vimukthi 64, Asela Gunaratne 46, Lakshan Edirisinghe 32,

Mahesh Kumara 27, Mohommed Shiraz 3/42, Tharindu Kaushal 2/29, Hashen Ramanayake 2/42) BRC: 82/8 (30.4) (Dushan Vimukthi 3/5, Heshan Hettiarchchi 3/20, Sanjeew Coomaraswamy 2/17)

lAt Welagedara stadium (Bloomfield won by 4 wickets according D/L method)

Kurunegala YCC: 220 (47.4) (Vinodh Perera 74, Randeera Ranasinghe 47, Malinga Maligaspe 37, Nimantha Perera 3/34, Nipuna Gamage 2/22, Sachin Jayawardene 2/37, Madushan Ravichandrakumar 2/52)

Bloomfield C & AC: 128/6 (20.5) (Sachin Jayawardene 33, Chamara Silva 28 n.o., Vinodh Perera 2/20, Ravindra Karunaratne 2/24)

lAt Welsiara (Saracens SC won by 7 wickets)

Navy SC: 103 (35.4) (Supun Leelaratne 25, Ishitha Wijesundara 2/10, Milinda Siriwardene 2/13, Gamindu Kanishka 2/20) Saracens SC: 105/3 (14.4) (Milinda Siriwardane 53 n.o., Gamindu Kanishka 22)

lAt P. Sara Oval (Tamil Union C& AC won by 32 runs according to D/L method)

Ragama CC: 203/9 (50) (Udara Jayasundara 95, Roshen Silva 31, Supeshala Jayathilake 24, Vimukthi Perera 4/42)

Tamil Union C & AC: 135/3 (35) (Kieran Powell 57, Prasansana Jayamanna 21 n.o.)

lAt CCC (CCC won by 50 runs)

CCC: 226/8 (50) (Ashan Priyanjan 70, Lasith Abeyratne 48, Lahiru Madushanka 40 n.o., Lahiru Silva 3/49, Lashan De Silva 2/30, Nisar Ahmad 2/33)

Police SC: 176/7 (50) (Damsika Sigera 36, V. A. Indulkar 20, B. Mendis 3/19)

lAt Panadura (Panadura SC won by 42 runs according to D/L method)

Panadura SC: 245 (47.2) (Raju Namal 72, Kashif Naved 45, Vishva Chathurange 43, Nisala Gamage 3/39, Dhananjaya Lakshan 3/47, Santhush Gunathilake 2/17, Akila Dhananjaya 2/56) Colts CC: 192/9 (42.4) (Heshan Dhanushka 42, Hashan Dumindu 45, Sangeeth Cooray 23, Santhush Gunathilaka 21, Chalana De Silva 5/41, Dilshan Abeysinghe 2/43)

-