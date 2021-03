Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first and scored 131-4 at the end of 20 overs. Dinesh Chandimal scored 54 runs and Ashen Bandara scored 44 runs.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s modest 131-4, the West Indies won the match finishing on 134-7.

Fabian Allen hit 21 runs from 6 balls and also took 1-13 from four overs and won the Man of the Match.