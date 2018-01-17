Sri Lanka, seeking employment opportunities in Qatar for skilled workers in different sectors, will hold an employment promotion event today in Doha. The "Employment Promotion in Qatar", organized by Embassy of Sri Lanka in collaboration with Qatar Chamber will be held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel on Thursday.

The event, being held under the guidance and support of Sri Lanka's Minister for Justice and Foreign Employment Thalatha Athukorala will seek to increase the number of skilled-workers coming to Qatar.

It is expected to draw 200 private, government, and semi government companies from various sectors, according to the embassy.

Also, a 55 member delegation including senior officials from the Sri Lankan Bureau of Foreign Employment and representatives of different Sri Lankan recruitment agencies will also participate in the event.

"It will provide an opportunity to the companies to learn about the manpower which we could cater, and the employment and recruitment agency representatives to know the existing opportunities," hopes the embassy.

Labor migration from Sri Lanka has grown during the last several decades. Sri Lanka has sent abroad some two million workers, nearly 10 percent of its population. Around 120,000 Sri Lankans are employed in Qatar.