The Air Transport Bill which will give effect to the Montreal Conventions and deals with conforming to international standards and rules on international carriage of passengers, baggage and cargo was approved by the Cabinet.

The Montreal Convention which has been ratified by 112 countries protects the interests of passengers by introducing a modern two-tier liability system and by facilitating the swift recovery of proven damages without the need for lengthy litigation, stated the Cabinet paper on the subject.

Air carriers on the other hand, will be able to achieve substantive operational savings through the use of electronically produced and simplified documents (tickets) of carriage, especially (Airway bills) in the cargo field, and the ability to manage risks more efficiently.

Cabinet approval thus will allow the Transport and Civil Aviation Minister to present it to Parliament for enactment.

The approval to ratify the above Convention has been subject to a reservation where the Act shall not apply to International carriage by air performed and operated directly by the State of Sri Lanka for non-commercial purposes in respect of its functions and duties as a sovereign state.

The carriage of persons, cargo and baggage for its military authorities on aircraft registered of leased by the State of Sri Lanka, the whole capacity of which has been reserved by or on behalf of such authorities”.