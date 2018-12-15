MY BEAUTIFUL SRI LANKA: ART EXHIBITION IN HA NOI

Vasantha Perera, a Sri Lankan artist who demonstrates exceptional talent for naturalistic style, launched his debut art exhibition in Ha Noi, at the residence of the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Viet Nam recently.The exhibition comprised of 25 original paintings and prints as well as his art books on Jaffna, Kandy and Colombo.

The self-actualization inherent in all his paintings also reflects the influence of the Buddhist philosophy and Sri Lankan culture. The paintings were well received and admired by over 50 Vietnamese guests, including eminent artists, as well as diplomatic corps and other expatriate.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Vietnam Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake welcomed the guests and introduced the Artist Vasantha Perera. Thereafter the artist explained how he developed his skills from childhood entirely by himself, without ever following a course on art, the process of painting and his life as an artist in Sri Lanka. He also stated that he is inspired by Viet Nam and that he would do a project on his experience in Viet Nam.

Guests were also treated to Sri Lankan refreshments and Dilmah Tea.