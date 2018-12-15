SRI LANKAN IN DIPLOMATIC FAIR 2018

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Pretoria participated in the annual Diplomatic Fair Organized by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa on Saturday, 08 December 2018, at the Pioneer Museum in Pretoria.

The Diplomatic Fair is an annual event through which DIRCO aims to provide the public with information about countries accredited to South Africa, and afford government departments, businesses, the diplomatic community and other sectors the opportunity to learn and network.

The Sri Lanka Pavilion, arranged by the High Commission of Sri Lanka, showcased and disseminated information with regard to Sri Lanka’s identity enriched by cultural heritage, diversity, festivals year around, wildlife, food etc. The High Commission took advantage of the event to promote Sri Lanka as one of the world’s best tourist destinations. A Ceylon Tea promotion programme was carried out at the pavilion, highlighting the geographical branding, Ceylon tea grades and its unique identity. Each visitor to the pavilion was served with a cup of Ceylon tea.