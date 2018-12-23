SRI LANKAN PARTICIPATE IN THE ASIAN CULTURAL WEEK IN RUSSIA (RUDN)

Displayed at the Sri Lankan students’ booth were the cultural and artistic symbols representing the people and the cultural legacy of Sri Lanka.Officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka, along with other Moscow based diplomatic officers from Asian countries,participated in the Asian CulturalWeek at the invitation of The Peoples’ Friendship University.
Professor Vladimir MikhaylovichFilippov, the Rector of the RUDN University, inaugurated the Asian CulturalWeek with his welcome address to the participants.