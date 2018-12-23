SRI LANKAN PARTICIPATE IN THE ASIAN CULTURAL WEEK IN RUSSIA (RUDN)

The Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) hosted the traditional Asian Cultural Week, attracting hundreds of Asian students, including those of Sri Lanka, at the University premises.Students from fourteenAsian countries, who are studying at RUDN, showcased indigenous products that constitute thecultural values and the scenic beauty of their home countries.

Displayed at the Sri Lankan students’ booth were the cultural and artistic symbols representing the people and the cultural legacy of Sri Lanka.Officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka, along with other Moscow based diplomatic officers from Asian countries,participated in the Asian CulturalWeek at the invitation of The Peoples’ Friendship University.

Professor Vladimir MikhaylovichFilippov, the Rector of the RUDN University, inaugurated the Asian CulturalWeek with his welcome address to the participants.