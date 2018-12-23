SRI LANKA PARTICIPATES IN THE UN WOMEN’S GUILD BAZAAR IN VIENNA

At the Sri Lanka stall, delicious Sri Lankan rice and curry, sweets, savories and spices were sold. Sri Lanka Tea and Herbal Tea were also served. The proceeds of the sale were donated to the charity programmes aimed at helping children in need.
For the first time, a group of Sri Lankan performers in national costume showcased Sri Lankan cultural identity, joining the participants from Austria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Venezuela, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine.
Sri Lankan Kandyan and Tamil traditional dance troupes in authentic dresses also participated in the International Cultural Performance at the Bazaar and attracted a large number of spectators.
