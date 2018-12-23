SRI LANKA PARTICIPATES IN THE UN WOMEN’S GUILD BAZAAR IN VIENNA

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Vienna with the support of the Sri Lankan expatriate Community, participated in the United Nations Women’s Guild (UNWG) Charity Bazaar at the Vienna Conference Center on 16 December 2018. About 150 nations took part in the event with their stalls and more than 50,000 people visited the Bazaar. Each year from the proceeds of the bazaar, the UNWG financially supports many children’s charities in Austria and in the developing world.

At the Sri Lanka stall, delicious Sri Lankan rice and curry, sweets, savories and spices were sold. Sri Lanka Tea and Herbal Tea were also served. The proceeds of the sale were donated to the charity programmes aimed at helping children in need.

For the first time, a group of Sri Lankan performers in national costume showcased Sri Lankan cultural identity, joining the participants from Austria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Venezuela, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine.

Sri Lankan Kandyan and Tamil traditional dance troupes in authentic dresses also participated in the International Cultural Performance at the Bazaar and attracted a large number of spectators.



