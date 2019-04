A powerful earthquake has struck the main Philippines island of Luzon, killing at least 11 people.The magnitude 6.1 tremor hit at 17:11 local time (09:11 GMT) on Monday, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reports.

An airport was seriously damaged and at least two buildings were destroyed.Authorities fear dozens of people remain trapped underneath a collapsed building in the province of Pampanga, north-west of the capital Manila.

The province is believed to be the worst-hit area. Its governor, Lilia Pineda, told Reuters news agency that 20 people had been injured there."They can be heard crying in pain," she said of those trapped under the rubble. "It won't be easy to rescue them."