Eiffel Tower goes dark to honour Lankan attack victims

On Easter Sunday morning in Sri Lanka, at least 207 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of explosions set off by suicide bombers at three churches and four hotels. The tower also went dark in May 2017, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people; in January 2015, to honour those who died in the attack on the satire magazine Charlie Hebdo; and in November 2015, in tribute to those who died in the terror attacks at six locations around Paris. - CNN