A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected from 24th of February, the Met. Department said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m.



Mainly fair weather will prevail in other areas.

There is a slight possibility for Ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning.

Quite colder night and morning also can expected and the misty conditions can be expected at some places particularly in the southern half of the island during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.