The Cabinet of Ministers has approved awarding the contract for the third phase of the Central Expressway project to a Japanese company.

The third phase of the Central Expressway project will be from Pothuhera to Galagedera via Rambukkana covering a distance of 32.5km.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs proposed awarding the contract to M/S Taisei Corporation of Japan.

Tokyo Mitsubishi Bank of Japan has agreed to provide funds of Japanese Yen 100 billion for the project and cabinet approved the proposal to award the contract to M/S Taisei Corporation of Japan.